Tommy Dreamer Details Emotional Reaction To Seeing Injured TNA Star Chris Bey Walk

Back in October 2024, TNA star Chris Bey suffered such a serious neck injury that some within the wrestling industry questioned whether he would ever walk again. Bey underwent emergency surgery immediately after the event, and a GoFundMe page was set up to provide financial aid for the TNA star, which has since surpassed $100,000. The surgery was successful, and in his first social media post since the incident, Bey posted a video of himself standing up and walking unassisted to the joy of many around the world. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was one of the people overwhelmed with emotion after seeing the video of Bey walking, revealing on "Busted Open Radio" that he burst into tears upon watching the clip.

"He got up and he walked, and I broke down in tears. I called him up and I couldn't have been happier. It was seriously like one of the best birthday presents or Christmas gifts I could have ever have gotten..." Dreamer said. "We all were there when he got hurt, and kudos to the wrestling industry. Chris asked for his information never to be shared or what happened to him, and actually everybody banded together, and especially in TNA and they kept that quiet about what happened to him. He posted it, it's a beautiful story, and when I talked to him I couldn't have been happier."

Dreamer rounded off by saying that Bey is an inspirational human being as he was legitimately paralyzed for a brief time due to the injury, but he is a big believer of good things happening to good people, and Dreamer believes there is no better person to have some good in his life than Chris Bey.

