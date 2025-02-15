Tommy Dreamer Expresses Concern With WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event Picture

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Winner Jey Uso secured his path to WrestleMania 41 by seeking another opportunity at GUNTHER and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. As part of a hero's journey, many are eager for this match to occur on either April 19 or 20. However, for those who have been in the industry long enough to understand how matches appear on paper versus how they unfold in real-time, Tommy Dreamer questions whether "Main Event Uso" and "The Ring General" will indeed be the main event match at this year's event. For Dreamer, there is some hesitancy.

"I'm a little concerned what the main event for WrestleMania will be. What night? I don't know if this match is going to be the main event of WrestleMania, but we saw it, and I love how they did it," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "We have 10 weeks to go to heat up your heel. And I think WWE did an amazing job of heating up your heel."

Since GUNTHER seems to have already mapped out his strategy, which he hopes will deter Uso from winning, Dreamer believes there's plenty of time to enhance Uso's relentless drive to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, with numerous unannounced matches still brewing, it's only a matter of time before the world knows whether Uso and GUNTHER will be this year's version of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, which saw Rhodes finish his story and finally become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at last year's WrestleMania.

"He's basically calling his shot, he's calling his match. I liked how they went into it," Dreamer remarked while considering what's next for the unannounced matches at WrestleMania 41. "But then I'm saying to myself, 'Man, with all these players on this field, is this gonna main event WrestleMania?'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.