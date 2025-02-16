Santino Marella Returns To WWE Programming In Backstage Vengeance Day PLE Segment

Last month, WWE and TNA Wrestling formalized their partnership with a multi-year deal that allows talents of "WWE NXT" and TNA to cross over into each other's territory. As seen on "NXT" Vengeance Day, this applies to authority figures as well.

While promoting the upcoming "NXT" Roadblock television special in a backstage segment, "NXT" General Manager Ava was surprised by the return of Arianna Grace, who serves as a liaison between "NXT" and TNA. After thanking Ava for that opportunity, she introduced her to a special guest — TNA Director of Authority, and Grace's father, Santino Marella.

Marella took note of the transformation that Ava has undergone since the last time he saw her as a little girl during his previous run with WWE. Now that they are both in positions of power, Ava suggested that she and Marella meet in private to discuss potential ideas regarding the WWE-TNA partnership. Marella agreed, later revealing that they brought up ideas that they believe were mutually beneficial to both companies, or in his words "synergistic."

Years before coming aboard as TNA' s Director of Authority, Marella spent 11 years under the banner of WWE, beginning with a run in Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE's former developmental territory. In 2007, Marella stunned fans by winning the Intercontinental Championship (with the help of Bobby Lashley) in his main roster debut. He would remain on WWE's main roster until his departure in 2016, though he briefly returned for an entry in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble dressed as his alter ego "Santina."

Elsewhere at "NXT" Vengeance Day, former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made her return to the brand, this time an official WWE Superstar.