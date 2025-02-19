WWE Star Jordynne Grace Discusses Relationship With Former TNA Head Scott D'Amore

WWE's Jordynne Grace has spoken about her relationship with former TNA President Scott D'Amore and explained how his exit affected her.

Grace recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" about how D'Amore leaving TNA in early 2024 was a shock and praised how he handled her in the promotion.

"Yeah, he 'D'Amore] was awesome. During my time there, and when he was there, he was the best to me," said Grace. "And then he left — not willingly, but he did leave. I think it was just, like, a shock to everyone. But the good thing is, I think everything's going to work out. I feel like Scott's gonna land somewhere, and he's going to help a company very, very much [hints that it could be WWE]. I don't know it 100% [about the WWE link], but I just have a feeling."

She also spoke about her exit from the promotion, mentioning how D'Amore's departure affected her emotionally, especially the way his exit was handled. She also revealed that she could have stayed in TNA longer if the former TNA President had still been in charge.

"When he left, I was very emotional — like a lot of other people — because it was just so out of the blue. We found out on a Zoom call, it was very corporate, I feel like, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but at the time, I was just like, 'You know what? I only really signed here because I had faith in Scott, that he was going to do good things for me and good things for the company.' He's the one that kind of set in motion the whole rebirth of TNA, and I told them I wanted my contract to be cut, basically."

Grace stated that her original contract with TNA Wrestling was supposed to expire in October 2025, but she asked for an early release from the company, which resulted in her leaving the promotion in January, and eventually signing for WWE.