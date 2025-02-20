Rikishi Lays Out Where Late WWE Star Umaga's Loyalty Would Be Within The Bloodline

The Bloodline storyline, over the last few years in WWE, has showcased the talent of the celebrated Anoa'i family, so much so that there are two Bloodline factions — the OG Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, and the new Bloodline, spearheaded by Solo Sikoa.

One member of the Anoa'i family who could've fit perfectly into the Bloodline story is the late Umaga. His brother and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, has revealed which Bloodline faction he would have been a part of. Rikishi shared that the late star would most likely have been part of the OG Bloodline, but he could have also started one of his own.

"Hmmm, well, I would almost think that Umaga would probably be into the OG Bloodline. That, to me, makes sense, you know because he is one of those Usos that kind of, you know, had helped pave the way as well, after us coming through," Rikishi stated on his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" podcast. "Maybe he would have started his own Bloodline 3.0."

The WWE legend envisioned a hypothetical faction that could have featured the late Umaga, his son Zilla Fatu, and another member of the renowned Anoa'i family, Journey Fatu. He highlighted how the combination of these stars would have made for an incredibly lethal and dominant faction.

The original Bloodline was formed by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in 2021, with The Usos, Jey and Jimmy Uso, joining later, followed by Sami Zayn — the only non-Anoa'i family member in the OG Bloodline's history. They then recruited Solo Sikoa into the faction, before The Rock acknowledged "The Original Tribal Chief" and joined them. Sikoa later assumed leadership of the group, bringing in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu as his lackeys, before losing the right to be called "The Tribal Chief" after being defeated by Reigns.

