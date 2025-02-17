Miro Heading To Middle East For First Post-AEW Appearance

Former AEW star Miro was able to secure his release from the promotion earlier this month after over a year of being off TV. While many expect Miro to make an eventual return to WWE, it seems the wrestler doesn't plan to sit back and wait for their call, as he's already been announced for his first independent appearance. Miro will be among the wrestlers in attendance at Qatar Pro Wrestling's upcoming SuperSlam 3 event, according to the promotion's official Instagram. The event is set to take place in Doha, Qatar, on February 21 and 22.

Miro joins an already star-studded lineup, with the show set to include Bobby Lashley, Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona, El Hijo del Vikingo, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and many more. The two previous SuperSlam events took place in 2017 and 2020, and while they featured some notable wrestlers, neither show rivaled what's been announced for the upcoming return. Qatar Pro Wrestling previously had SuperSlam 3 scheduled in 2022 but the event did not take place.

If Miro wrestles at this weekend's event, not only will it mark his first match since December 2023, but it would also be his first independent bout in about 15 years. The wrestler was signed to a developmental contract with WWE just a short time into his in-ring career, and had been with the promotion from 2010 until he was released in 2020. He joined AEW shortly after, but only wrestled 36 matches with the promotion during his more than four years under contract.