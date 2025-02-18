Bully Ray And Tommy Dreamer Assess Ricky Starks's Chances In WWE

The appearance of Ricky Starks in "WWE NXT" just a day after it was revealed that he had been released from AEW took the wrestling world by storm. While Starks didn't appear at Vengeance Day, he continued the buzz by announcing he'll be officially signing his contract on the show on Tuesday. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer assessed Starks' chances in the company on "Busted Open Radio." Bully Ray explained he was at the show alongside The Undertaker and WWE did a great job at keeping Starks a secret.

"Not a whisper of Ricky Starks. I could tell by Taker's reaction he didn't know about Ricky Starks," he said. "So there me and Taker are doing 'Busted Open After Dark' live and I have the monitor on in the background and right in the middle of the interview, the chat, he just points and goes, 'Look. Look!' I had no idea what he was pointing at on the monitor... And there's Ricky Starks debuting in 'NXT.'"

Bully Ray explained that he knew Starks had a lot of personality the first time he spoke with him in NWA. He also said he believes that Starks' fall in AEW came after a photo of him visiting Cody Rhodes backstage leaked online. Dreamer said that the new "NXT" talent, as well as the fans, should just enjoy what's going to happen now, despite Starks not being on the main roster.

"Ricky Starks will have another, look at Ethan Page, look at Shawn Spears, he'll have a opportunity to become a bigger star in the wrestling industry," Dreamer said. "There's a difference why Penta went main roster, maybe, they needed him."

