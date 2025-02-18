Undertaker Names Three WWE Stars Who Deserve Retirement Tours

Retirement tours have been a big trend in wrestling over the past few years. In AEW, fans bid farewell to Sting in March 2024, New Japan Pro Wrestling will be saying goodbye to company President Hiroshi Tanahashi at the start of 2026, and in WWE, John Cena has officially kicked off his retirement tour that will conclude at the end of 2025. This has prompted some people to look at other veterans of the business and wonder if they will get the same treatment Cena is getting when they retire. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was asked about this during a recent appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," and he listed three top names as people who deserve the royal treatment when they officially retire.

"I would say [CM] Punk would probably be one of those. I don't know how long [Paul] Heyman plans on hanging around but I mean I think he has done enough for enough talent that I think he should be in there. I mean I don't know who else is out there that may be retiring anytime soon, maybe Randy [Orton] yeah. If Randy wraps it up, I mean Randy definitely deserves that. He's had a pretty storied career, and guys like that yeah, you definitely want to see them get their flowers and say their goodbyes."

Neither Punk or Heyman have openly talked about retiring anytime soon, with Heyman even saying that his greatest achievement in wrestling might not have happened yet. However, Orton has revealed in the past that he would at least like to wrestle until he's 50, as well as citing Cody Rhodes as an ideal opponent for his final match given their long history together.

