WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Wasn't On Raw But Was Still Putting In Work

Cody Rhodes may not have appeared live on last night's "WWE Raw," but the Undisputed WWE Champion was present, wrestling a dark match against Carmelo Hayes with the title on the line. In addition to successfully defending his championship, Rhodes took the time and effort to find a young fan in the front row and bring them into the ring for a special moment, with the wrestler offering an explanation after the show.

Early yesterday morning, one of the parents of the child reached out to Rhodes on social media, telling him that they'd be in the front row for "Raw" and would love to meet him. The WWE star later responded with a photo of himself holding the child while standing in the ring.

"Found ya," Rhodes wrote on X. "Charlotte, NC... You were incredible tonight! Until next time."

Since winning the title nearly a year ago at WWE WrestleMania 40, Rhodes has prided himself on being "the face" of the promotion. Part of that responsibility is creating positive interactions with fans, especially young ones, and Rhodes clearly puts a great deal of effort towards that.

Though he has shown up on "Raw" occasionally, Rhodes primarily appears on "WWE SmackDown" each week. There are plenty of contenders chasing Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship at the moment, with whoever wins next month's Men's Elimination Chamber match going on to face Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April. Before that happens, Rhodes will likely have to deal with Solo Sikoa, who has been hounding the champion over the last several weeks.