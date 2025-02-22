Josh Alexander Recalls Near Miss With WWE NXT

Much like Little Texas, there's plenty of "NXT" fans who try not to think about what might've been between WWE's third brand and Josh Alexander. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion was one of the notable TNA names to never show up in "NXT" over the past year, despite the fact that his long-time tag team partner, Ethan Page, has been a fixture on "NXT" during that time.

However, while speaking with "Straight Talk Wrestling," Alexander revealed that there were times an "NXT" appearance almost came together for him.

"I will say there was one certain situation where I was supposed to go that did not happen," Alexander said. "And there was maybe two other situations where I was asked to go, and it got shut down for whichever which reason that wasn't my own doing. So no hard feelings on my end. Like I said, I...apparently have options on the table. So there's no hard feelings, nothing like that.

"But yeah, there was definitely plenty of stories that could've been told, whether The North reunited for one night only, or I went one on one with Ethan Page in some capacity. Just because of all the history we have together. But yeah, there was a lot of stuff thrown at me at certain times, and whether it's true, false, or whatever, it just didn't materialize for whatever reason. The timing wasn't there for it."

The possibility that Alexander could show up on "NXT" brand as a WWE contracted wrestler isn't entirely out of the question, with Alexander now a free agent following his TNA contracting expiring. However, the odds appear to be unlikely he'll show up in WWE, as recent reports have suggested that the "Walking Weapon" will be joining AEW.

