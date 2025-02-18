Booker T Teases WWE NXT Appearance From Former AEW Star Ricky Starks

Former AEW star Ricky Starks set the wrestling world on fire last week when he shockingly debuted on "WWE NXT." Starks appeared in the crowd at the Performance Center and received an overwhelming response from the fans in attendance while he cut his first promo on the brand. This past weekend it was revealed that Starks would be signing his "NXT" contract on tonights edition of the program, however his official in-ring name has yet to be revealed. Ethan Page and Shawn Spears are some of the most recent stars to make the jump from AEW to "NXT," and with Starks now joining the fold, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T provided his thoughts on the newest addition to the developmental brand and commented on his upcoming appearance.

"He's shown up, and he haven't said his name yet. So I'm not going to step on that. But I do know this certain guy, this unexpected entry into NXT is going to be signing a contract ... I'm very, very interested because I said just last week, I said man this guy needs to show me something." Booker said. "Just like when Ethan Page came in, I think I said the same thing about him and he showed me, bam, just like that ... when he [Starks] came in, he showed me something from the promo side too, I was like wow man the crowd seems to dig this kid. So now I'm really, really interested to see exactly what he brings to NXT." Booker T said on "Hall of Fame."

Starks debuted for "NXT" just one day after receiving his release from AEW, and was officially removed from their roster page last Monday now that he's become a WWE star.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.