Bully Ray Explains Why Former AEW Star Ricky Starks Should Keep Ring Name

The next chapter of Ricky Starks' career will begin tonight, as the former AEW star is set to sign a contract to join "WWE NXT." And he may do with a different name. Ever since Starks showed up in "NXT" last week, neither he nor WWE have referred to him under any name, prompting speculation as to whether he would keep his famous persona, or if he would be going under a new moniker.

On "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday morning, two time Hall of Famer Bully Ray brought up the controversy surrounding Starks' name, before revealing that he came down, very clearly, on one side of the equation.

"I'm calling him Ricky Starks," Bully said. "I know him as Ricky Starks. The Undertaker knows him as Ricky Starks. I'm calling him Ricky Starks...It's his real name. His real name has equity within the wrestling world. I think they should call him Ricky Starks."

Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca agreed with his stance, with the caveat that he would be fine with Starks changing his name if it was Starks' choice. Even in that case though, Bully believes Starks would be better off continuing with the name that fans know him by.

"I wouldn't [want to change the name]," Bully said. "I think there's equity in Ricky's name. Former NWA guy, former AEW guy, now NXT guy. And if I'm Ricky Starks, I'm building that promo up to the very, very end. And the end of the promo is 'My name is Ricky Starks. And I'm in 'NXT.'"

