WWE Raw Viewership Report: 2/10/25

When "WWE Raw" moved to Netflix to kick off the year, it was well known that things would be different as far as viewership and ratings were concerned regarding the show. Instead of total viewership, the coveted 18-49 demo, and more key demos that one can count being the focal point, attention on "Raw's" numbers have shifted to total views over the span of the week, and where WWE has ranked in Netflix's rankings both globally and domestically in the United States.

While it's too soon to see how this past week's "Raw" did, last week's episode appears to have continued a not so positive trend. Wrestlenomics reports that the February 10th edition of "Raw" had 2.8 million viewers that watched the show over a week span. This was good enough to place "Raw" 8th in Netflix's global rankings, and 5th in the US. In all three cases, there was a bit of a decline, with viewership down from 3.1 million from the previous week, while "Raw" fell from 7th to 8th globally, and 3rd to 5th domestically.

These numbers were provided to Wrestlenomics by Netflix, who have had past viewership totals called into question by Dave Meltzer just last week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter scribe stated the 3.1 million viewers Netflix claimed watched "Raw" on February 3rd a "slight of hand," instead saying the number was closer to 1.2 million viewers in the United States. The cause of this, according to Meltzer, was Netflix using data from a replay of "Raw" with a shorter run time as opposed to the live broadcast, which artificially inflated the numbers.

"Raw" featured more build up to Elimination Chamber, with Logan Paul and Bayley defeating Rey Mysterio and Lyra Valkyria to respectively qualify for the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches.