Booker T Reacts To Former TNA Star Jordynne Grace Landing In WWE NXT

The "WWE NXT" women's division got another injection of star power at the end of the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event as former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance to let Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia that their titles might not be safe with Grace around. Grace signed a multi-year deal with WWE at the end of January 2025, with many fans assuming that she was going to debut on the main roster following her Royal Rumble appearance. But during a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T believes that Grace will be sticking around in "NXT" for the time being.

"I thought Jordynne Grace was going to go straight to the main roster but it looks like she's going to be sticking around NXT for a minute," Booker said. "She showed up, looked like her and Stephanie Vaquer may have something...I mean the sky's the limit for Jordynne Grace. I mean she looks so ready for this moment I swear to God, she looks so ready for this moment. I'm so glad for her to actually have this time to shine."

Fans of "NXT" will be familiar with Grace thanks to the working relationship between WWE and TNA that kicked off with Grace stepping up to challenge then NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez to a title match at the Battleground Premium Live Event on June 9, while also showing up in September 2024 to defend her TNA Knockouts World Championship against Sol Ruca. Grace has also become familiar with Vaquer and Giulia as all three ladies were on the same team during the November 6 episode of "NXT" at the 2300 Arena, where they teamed up with Kelani Jordan and Zaria to defeat Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence.

