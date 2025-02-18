WWE's Drew McIntyre Suggests One Elimination Chamber Foe Is Not Like The Others

Next weekend, six men will step into the Elimination Chamber with the aim of securing an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. 2024's grueling contest resulted in a win for Drew McIntyre. This year, "The Scottish Warrior" will enter the Elimination Chamber again with a fresh palette of competition, except for Logan Paul, who previously helped him to victory by striking Randy Orton with a pair of brass knuckles. In a new social media post, McIntyre provided a candid yet cryptic assessment of his upcoming opponents.

While promoting WWE Elimination Chamber on X (formerly Twitter), McIntyre shared an image of five men, four of whom are soldiers armed with automatic weapons. The other came dressed as a colorful clown, big red nose and all, suggesting that one of his foes is not like the others.

Naturally, fans have begun to speculate which Elimination Chamber combatant may be the outlier in McIntyre's eyes. As of now, though, the former WWE Champion has yet to clearly identify whom he is referring to.

In addition to Paul, McIntyre will battle Seth Rollins, CM Punk, John Cena, and Damian Priest, the latter of whom eliminated him from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Priest, Paul, Rollins, Punk and McIntyre solidified their respective spots in the Elimination Chamber with qualifier wins on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." Meanwhile, Cena declared himself for the match following his second-place showing in the Royal Rumble. The titular premium live event will emanate from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1.