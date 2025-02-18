Backstage Report On Multiple NJPW Contracts Set To Expire

it has become common in recent years for a number of top talents in New Japan Pro Wrestling to reach the end of their contracts around the time the company's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom, arrives. 2025 was no different as a variety of NJPW's foreign stars were either near the end of their deals, or they had already expired by the time Wrestle Kingdom 19 started on January 4, and it seems that a number of those contract issues have yet to be resolved.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, a number of NJPW stars are currently working for the company without a contract. While the names of who is currently working for the company as a free agent have yet to be disclosed, new deals are reportedly in the works for those without them. Fightful learned that negotiations slowed down in January, but a reason as to why wasn't revealed. However, there has been contact between NJPW and the wrestlers without contracts, though it's unclear if and when the deals will be confirmed.

Some of the most notable stars who were reaching the end of their deals were Zack Sabre Jr., Gabe Kidd, and David Finlay, with all three men being involved in high-profile matches over Wrestle Kingdom weekend and beyond. All three stars have been included in the bracket for the 2025 New Japan Cup tournament that begins in March, implying that they will all remain with the company for the foreseeable future. Kevin Knight was also someone who was reaching the end of his time with NJPW at the start of the year, but he has not been seen in NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 19, popping up in places like DPW, GCW, and even a recent taping of "ROH on HonorClub" in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.