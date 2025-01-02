Backstage News On Contract Status Of Top NJPW Star David Finlay

Current IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay has cemented himself as one of the top foreign stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling over the past two years. He's the leader of the Bullet Club War Dogs, he reached the Block B Final in the 2024 G1 Climax tournament, and has held the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship longer than anyone in the belts short history. With that said, could all that be coming to an end?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has learned that Finlay's contract with NJPW is set to expire in the near future, becoming the latest in a long line of NJPW talents who are nearing the end of their deals with the company, something that has become a trend around the Wrestle Kingdom period over the last few years. However, NJPW sources have said that they expect Finlay to remain with the company and that NJPW have already expressed interest in keeping him on the roster. Finlay joins the likes of Kevin Knight, TJP, and fellow Bullet Club War Dog Gabe Kidd as someone who NJPW would like to sign to a new deal, but no negotiations have started just yet.

While his contract situation gets sorted out behind the scenes, Finlay will maintain focus on what looks to be a very busy Wrestle Kingdom weekend. At Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4, Finlay will defend his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Yota Tsuji, who eliminated him from the G1 in August. Finlay will then have 24 hours to regroup as he will also be in action at the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5, where he will wrestle AEW star Brody King. However, if Finlay remains IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion going into Wrestle Dynasty, his title won't be on the line.