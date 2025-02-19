Ludwig Kaiser Debriefs His 2024 In WWE

Like years past, GUNTHER entered 2024 as the focal point of Imperium. By April, however, Giovanni Vinci was cast out of the group, making room for Ludwig Kaiser to make a notable run on "WWE Raw" as well. While appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Kaiser evaluated his overall performance in 2024, which he described as "up and down."

According to Kaiser, one of the key moments came that January when he faced New Day's Kofi Kingston in a singles bout. "Giovanni Vinci was hurt a couple of weeks back. The thing with the dropkick to the head and all of a sudden, he was out," Kaiser recalled. "Yeah, the way this business works, right? All of a sudden, you're in that spot, and you get that chance that you haven't really gotten before. So I was told very, very firmly, very directly what they wanted to see that night.

"I think it was a little bit of a test as well because they wanted a side that they haven't seen from Ludwig Kaiser so far," Kaiser continued, "a side that comes very naturally to me that I love to show, but it was never time. It was just never that spot to really do that. And as soon as I did it the first night, it worked."

Following Vinci's expulsion from Imperium, Kaiser found himself in an increasing number of singles matches, one of which provided him with a shot at the WWE United States Championship in his home country of Germany. Regardless of his position on the card, Kaiser noted that his goal has remained the same — making himself valuable without taking anything away from his peers.