Bully Ray Thinks WWE's John Cena Could Visit TNA

Several stars have expressed their desire to face WWE legend John Cena on his retirement tour, with one unlikely name being TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

Bully Ray, who has his foot in both promotions, stated in a recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he is on board with Cena facing Hendry, claiming it would inject life into TNA.

"I love the idea, not only because I came up with it. I'll give you a little backstory, okay? When CM Punk — before he went to AEW — I thought that Punk could mean more to the wrestling business if he went back to Ring of Honor, similar to how D-Von and I went back to help ECW that one night, or how Taz went back to help ECW that one night. Punk returning to Ring of Honor could have helped the overall health of the entire business. That's why I think Cena challenging Hendry for the World Championship could help the health of the entire business," Ray said. "Do I think that's going to happen? No. But would I be on board if it did happen? Absolutely. Breathing life into TNA in a way that nobody ever thought could possibly happen — that's why I like it."

Ray added he likes the idea because he's a fan of "shock and awe" in pro wrestling, and Cena facing Hendry in TNA would perfectly fit that bill. While he doesn't believe that a Cena-Hendry match could happen at WrestleMania 41, he thinks that Cena could help TNA sell out an upcoming show at the UBS Arena.

"I know they have it scaled to about 5,000 right now, but if somehow John Cena found his way onto that card against Joe Hendry, they could probably open up the entire arena and draw 15,000 people," he said.

WWE's partnership with TNA would allow Cena to wrestle in TNA, in what would be the 16-time world champion's first non-WWE match in two decades.