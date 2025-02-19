Booker T Names WWE LFG Contestant Already Rubbing People The Wrong Way

While "WWE LFG" may only be one episode old, it's already developed a villain. That would be none other than the contestant BJ Ray, a trainee who has quickly gotten on the wrong side of "LGF" coaches Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. Another coach, Bully Ray, was a bit more forgiving of BJ, although his theory that the trainee could have a future in the business as "enhancement talent" didn't seem to be a ringing endorsement.

Then there's Booker T, who has come down squarely on the side of his fellow "LFG" coaches. On the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker confirmed that Ray has not endeared himself to anyone on the show, and teased that another incident may eventually play out on camera, though he stopped short of saying what exactly happened.

"There's been a lot of guys that come along in this business that have rubbed people the wrong way, have had certain attitudes and whatnot," Booker said. "But normally, those guys, they're able to back it up in the ring. They're able to go out there and do something that make you say 'Well, I can look past that one...Let's fix this.' It's one of those type of deals, you know? But this kid, he's just getting started, and he's rubbing people the wrong way.

"He hasn't drawn a dime. Normally guys that do that, they've gotten their feet very wet. I'm talking cemented toward they can do that and get away with it. This kid, he's skating on thin ice. And the show's not over, and I'm wondering if he's going to make it to the end...I can tell you this...Nah, you know what? I'm not even going to say it. Stay tuned."

