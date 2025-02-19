Tommy Dreamer Addresses WWE Raw Main Event Controversy

It hasn't been the greatest past month for WWE's officiating team. Back on the January 28th episode of "NXT," controversy emerged when some felt Jakara Jackson had pinned Naomi to secure Jackson and Lash Legend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, only for the referee to rule a two count. A similar occurrence happened in the main event this past Monday on "Raw," when Seth Rollins looked to have gotten a three count on Finn Balor following a Pedigree, only for the referee to instead rule it was a two count.

Much like he was during the "NXT" controversy, Tommy Dreamer happened to be on call for the "Raw" edition of "Busted Open After Dark." But while Dreamer had been largely forgiving regarding the "NXT" moment, he offered no defense this time.

"Tonight, the referee blew the match," Dreamer said. "End result."

Dreamer tried not to be too hard on the referee, once again noting how difficult the job was, while pointing out that the botch didn't matter in the grand scheme of things, as Rollins still won the match later as planned. Still, Dreamer couldn't deny the moment did put a bit of a damper on what he otherwise felt was a great match.

"His [the referee's] hand clearly hit it," Dreamer said. "There's no slow mo. The announcers...goodness, they kind of had to lean out...if they're watching the monitor how you're supposed to watch it, if you're being an announcer, the call was blown. Again, it happens. Don't want to see the guy lose his job. But when the fans start doing what the fans were doing, chanting 'Ref, you suck!' that is something where you're like 'Oh man, I can't believe that happened.'"

