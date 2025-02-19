NJPW Star Has Talks With AEW's Tony Khan Ahead Of Free Agency, Also Interested In WWE

As is usually the case this time of year, New Japan Pro Wrestling contracts are all the rage, with several notable stars having their deals expire. Unlike past years, however, where the likes of AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada have all moved on, there hasn't been a key name most figure to jump from New Japan to North America. But at least one former champion at least appears to be considering it.

Fightful Select reports that Kevin Knight is courting interest from US companies. Knight has been a free agent ever since he and KUSHIDA dropped the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 19, and though he has received an offer to return to New Japan, he has since worked shows in the US for GCW, MLW, and Ring of Honor/AEW, where he wrestled AR Fox to a 20 minute draw in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

That matchup may have been a sign of something more, as Fightful has confirmed an earlier Voices of Wrestling report that Knight spoke with AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan, and AEW/NJPW executive Rocky Romero, after the show. It remains unclear whether a contract was formally offered to Knight, though interest in signing him full-time wouldn't be shocking, as Knight had worked AEW/ROH tapings in the past, including an ROH taping in Providence, Rhode Island back in November.

Those thinking this means Knight to AEW is a foregone conclusion could be mistaken, however. In addition to the mutual interest between Knight and AEW, Knight is also said to have interest in WWE, and would be interested in "weighing potential WWE options" with the promotion if possible. At this time, it remains unclear whether Knight and WWE have had any talks.