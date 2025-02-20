Bully Ray Says Fans Would Want To See CM Punk 'Destroy' This WWE Star

It's not yet clear whom CM Punk will face at WrestleMania 41 later this year, with some hints pointing towards a three-way match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Bully Ray has suggested another possible opponent for "The Second City Saint" — former United States Champion Logan Paul, whom fans would love to see "destroyed" by Punk at "The Show of Shows."

Punk and Paul will be in the upcoming men's Elimination Chamber match, with the winner facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The duo had a brief face-off on the February 10 edition of "WWE Raw," where Paul — his usual pompous self — declared that he would win the match, eliciting a sniggering reaction from Punk. On "Busted Open," Ray detailed why a Punk-Paul match makes sense.

"I got to tell you, I don't hate the idea of Punk and Paul. I don't know how Punk would feel about that, but Punk and Paul has some kind of interesting dynamic to it," began Ray. "If I had a choice between a three-way [between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk] or Punk vs. Paul, I'll take Punk and Paul all day long just for what they'll get done on the microphone. And, dude, people would want to see CM Punk destroy Logan Paul."

Ray further contrasted the reactions that Punk and Paul get from the fans, which would make them a perfect match in the ring and on the mic.

"If you want complete opposite ends of the spectrum, Punk and Paul are black and white as it gets when it comes to love and hate. Business-wise, it's a good idea," declared the Hall of Famer.

Paul and Punk's story, in a way, began at the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match, where the former eliminated the latter, and if they were to have a match at 'Mania, the Chamber match is likely where it would be set up.