Tommy Dreamer Wonders If WWE Can Follow Up On Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn At WrestleMania

At Elimination Chamber 2025, long-time friends and occasional foes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will wrestle in an unsanctioned match, in their home country of Canada. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer wonders if the feud between the two could be extended all the way to WrestleMania 41, in April.

On a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," Dreamer applauded the way in which WWE and Zayn set up the match for next month's Premium Live Event.

"The unsanctioned match, I loved the build. I loved how it was made special. We've seen this with Sami and KO for a long, long time, it's gonna happen in Toronto, which is cool. I don't know if fans want to see this to 'Mania. I think it is good for the two of them to get this, but where do they stand at 'Mania? We'll have to go from that," he said. "Where they go from there, after this for WrestleMania, don't know if the fans want to see this match again at a WrestleMania. I love the two guys work, how you can extend it because we still have a while to go [to WrestleMania] ... I think it's a great placement on the card for Elimination Chamber."

He praised Zayn's promo, calling him the template for a modern-day babyface, and declared him one of the best babyfaces of all time. Dreamer also loved the way the unsanctioned match was set up, especially how "WWE Raw" GM Adam Pearce explained why WWE can't sanction it, while he also liked Zayn touching upon the history that he and Owens have had.

Zayn and Owens have shared the ring at WrestleMania on a few occasions, in singles and tag team matches. Notably, the duo headlined night 1 of WrestleMania 39 when they defeated The Usos to become WWE Tag Team Champions.