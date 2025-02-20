Road Dogg Details 'Uncomfortable' Level Of Access WWE LFG Has Into The Business

This past Sunday night, "WWE LFG" premiered on A&E, kickstarting a program that features several WWE Hall Of Famers who will be mentoring 16 rising stars that will be aiming to secure themselves a spot on WWE's official roster. In addition to watching the new talent train, cut promos, and earn the respect of their coaches, fans at home have been given an inside look of the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and a closer, more relatable connection to the WWE legends. However, somebody that was unsure about "WWE LFG" is the new co-lead writer of "WWE Smackdown," "Road Dogg" Brian James, explaining on "Insight" that he feels uneasy knowing how much access A&E has been given to broadcast behind the scenes content to the viewers.

"So this is literally at the ground level of these people learning to become professional wrestlers, sports entertainers and they got Undertaker teaching them how to do it. It's the most access that I've ever seen given, because it's uncomfortable for me, an old rassler, to give this much access to the public. But man, we are giving away the farm ... to have Bubba Dudley, one half of the most decorated tag team in the history of professional wrestling, The Undertaker, Mickey James, Booker T. You're sitting under the Learning Tree of these people, and you're in the infancy of your career. I get goosebumps talking about it, because it really is super exciting to see."

Despite feeling concerned about the extent of A&E's unlimited access, James expressed that he has no doubt WWE created a new hit show. "WWE LFG" will air Sundays at 8 p.m ET, 7 p.m CT.

