Bully Ray Likens Gunther's WWE Raw Segment To Ruthless Aggression-Era Heels

This past Monday, on "WWE Raw," World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER made his entrance through the crowd, cutting a promo about Jey Uso not being a worthy challenger and admonishing the audience for their support of him. Looking back on the promo during "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray drew comparisons to the dynamic between The Dudley Boyz and an old rival team, La Résistance.

The French-Canadian team would often interrupt the United States National Anthem, drawing massive heat from the crowd before the Dudleys would come out and set things right. Bully felt the same energy between GUNTHER, Uso, and the audience on Monday.

"Interrupting the 'Yeet' chants — take it away from the people," Bully said. "Take whatever the people are into, whatever joy they have living vicariously through the wrestler ... and take it away. And look at how easy that is?"

Monday's segment ended with Uso rushing to the ring and brawling with GUNTHER, forcing the champion to retreat towards the back. This animosity is set to continue for quite some time, as the two will face off at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April following Uso's victory in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month.

Uso and GUNTHER have some history that stretches back to 2024, with Uso unsuccessfully challenging GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship last February. The two met again in the semi-finals of the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament, with GUNTHER emerging victorious for the second time. Just last month, Uso and GUNTHER battled it out in a third televised singles match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, this time with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. GUNTHER won yet again, and it seems Uso now sees the champion as an obstacle that must be overcome.

