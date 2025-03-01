Member Of WWE's The Judgment Day Confirms Dominik Mysterio's Love For Chicken Tenders

WWE star Dominik Mysterio hasn't been shy about his love of chicken tenders over the years, with his various allies in The Judgment Day often teasing that it was the only food Mysterio would eat when the group would dine at a restaurant. Making an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," The Judgment Day's Carlito confirmed that Mysterio hasn't yet expanded his culinary boundaries.

"He loves them chicken tendies, yeah," Carlito said. "He's like 17 [years old], so right now he can get away with eating as many [as he wants]. It'll catch up with him. He'll see. He'll find out."

Carlito also stated that he loved working with the faction, especially in the goofy backstage segments that have become a fixture for The Judgment Day. After first aligning himself with the Latino World Order after returning to WWE in 2023, Carlito eventually turned on that group before joining his new friends in The Judgment Day, right around the time that Priest and Rhea Ripley made their exit. The group's lineup now consists of Carlito, Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Not counting a few guest appearances in-between, Carlito is in the midst of his second run with WWE. He was initially signed in 2003 and lasted until 2010, with the promotion bringing him back full-time starting with WWE Backlash San Juan. As for Mysterio, he began his in-ring career in 2020 and has largely won over fans despite spending the last several years as an onscreen villain.

