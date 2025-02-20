Jonathan Coachman: AEW's Tony Khan 'Ghosted' Shane McMahon After Bombshell Meeting

Last summer, AEW CEO Tony Khan and Shane McMahon, son of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, met in the Arlington, Texas airport to talk about professional wrestling. According to former WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman, Shane made an enormous request to Khan in that conversation as well, causing the latter to cut off contact in the aftermath.

"I have it on good authority that Shane McMahon asked for the world," Coachman said on "The Coach & Bro Show." "He asked for equity in the company and he asked to come in and run the entire show. It was probably the first time that I said to myself I actually agree with Tony Khan ghosting him, because Tony ghosted Shane, it wasn't the other way around. And the fact that Shane was at the Super Bowl with his dad, it's like he can't figure out what he wants to do."

Fightful Select has since provided additional details on the McMahon-Khan meeting, noting that while they couldn't confirm Shane's alleged desire for equity, a source close to him believes he did want to run AEW, despite his lack of knowledge on the AEW product and its business model. Like Coachman's claim, that same source also indicates that Khan did not speak with Shane after their airport-based discussion, while adding that Shane didn't seem offended by Khan's lack of follow-up.

According to Fightful, Shane and AEW will not be doing extensive business together at this point, though a cameo appearance isn't ruled out. The outlet further notes that there was never an expansive plan for the former WWE executive to appear on AEW television or be involved in an official capacity.

Shane's last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 39, in which an impromptu match against The Miz led to a torn quad and rapper Snoop Dogg stepping in as his replacement.