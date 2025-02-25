Carlito Names WWE Stars He'd Want With Him For A Bar Fight

While most of their fighting is maintained in a ring, some pro wrestlers have utilized their physical skills in other settings, such as the backstage area and even the local bars. During a recent appearance on "No-Contest Wrestling," WWE star Carlito identified a handful of performers he'd trust to back him up in a bar brawl.

"I would probably say Haku. I just heard stories. I'm sure the old-timers will tell you that," Carlito said. "I'd probably take Brock [Lesnar]. I don't think you have to do anything. Just looking at him, they say 'You know what, [he's a beast].' Third guy, I think probably Bobby Lashley or Shelton [Benjamin], either of those two. Shelton's quiet, but he's an assassin. You don't want to get him mad. Then fourth, it'd probably be my dad [Carlos Colon]. He didn't talk about it a lot to me, but the stories I hear from all the old-timers .... remember, he's a Black, Puerto Rican in the South back in them days. You had to fight."

Haku, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, remains a popular choice regarding potential allies, as WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Kofi Kingston, and now Carlito have selected him for their respective lineups. Haku himself has admitted to being involved in a number of barroom fights throughout the 1980s and 90s, many of which he claims started by someone disrespecting him and the wrestling business. Moreover, Haku is widely regarded as the toughest man to ever step foot into the squared circle.

