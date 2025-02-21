WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg Gets Candid About His Sobriety
WWE legend Road Dogg has detailed his journey to sobriety and why it was a tough one for him to go to rehab.
The WWE Hall of Famer has been sober for 15 years, which he discussed on "Insight," and said that the fear of ending his own life drove him to get help and become sober.
"I've been sober for 15 years now. I did it to save my life. When I got sober, I was just done. I was done living ... literally. I wanted to kill myself, but I was scared my kids were going to find me with my brains blown out in the lawnmower shed. That was real. That really went through my mind ... a lot. I thought about that a hundred times," he said. "I was on a vicious cycle of waking up and doing drugs, waking up and doing drugs, waking up and doing drugs. And it was like, 'Oh god, I don't want to live this way anymore. This ain't how my mom and dad raised me.'"
He claimed that he was waiting for the inevitable to happen, hoping that a few of the pills that he often took would end his life.
"I didn't see a way out. No, I didn't know there was one. At that point, I thought, 'One of these handfuls of pills is going to kill me. When is that going to happen?'" the tag team legend said.
Road Dogg had previously revealed that Vince McMahon and WWE had paid for his rehab for a decade, for which he was grateful.
Road Dogg on turning his life around
Road Dogg recalled the exact moment he realized when he had to turn his life around, which was during a car ride with his brother. After a few tears were shed, he called WWE to help him get to rehab.
"I don't know what happened, but finally, my brother and I were on a drive coming back from a show. I was hammered on Xanax, and he just talked to me. I broke down and cried. The next day, I called this company [WWE] — I wasn't working for them at the time — but I knew a certain lady to call. I called her, and the next day, I was in rehab. That was 15 years ago."
The veteran star revealed that it wasn't easy to go to rehab, which he says he had tried a few times earlier. The Hall of Famer stated that he found it difficult to seek help as he didn't know how to do it.
"It was hard. I remember going back out and trying to find the Xanax I had thrown out in the parking lot," he said. "I didn't want to — it's not that I didn't want to get sober — I just didn't know how to do it. I didn't think it was possible. I had been drugged up and living in a fog for so long that I didn't know any other way to live."
His rehab stint, which WWE paid for and wanted to even film, helped mend a few bridges, with him calling Jim Ross to apologize for his past behavior.