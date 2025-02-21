WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg Gets Candid About His Sobriety

WWE legend Road Dogg has detailed his journey to sobriety and why it was a tough one for him to go to rehab.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been sober for 15 years, which he discussed on "Insight," and said that the fear of ending his own life drove him to get help and become sober.

"I've been sober for 15 years now. I did it to save my life. When I got sober, I was just done. I was done living ... literally. I wanted to kill myself, but I was scared my kids were going to find me with my brains blown out in the lawnmower shed. That was real. That really went through my mind ... a lot. I thought about that a hundred times," he said. "I was on a vicious cycle of waking up and doing drugs, waking up and doing drugs, waking up and doing drugs. And it was like, 'Oh god, I don't want to live this way anymore. This ain't how my mom and dad raised me.'"

He claimed that he was waiting for the inevitable to happen, hoping that a few of the pills that he often took would end his life.

"I didn't see a way out. No, I didn't know there was one. At that point, I thought, 'One of these handfuls of pills is going to kill me. When is that going to happen?'" the tag team legend said.

Road Dogg had previously revealed that Vince McMahon and WWE had paid for his rehab for a decade, for which he was grateful.