AEW's Chris Jericho On WWE Raw Debut, How Long It Took To Earn Vince McMahon's Trust

AEW star Chris Jericho has recalled his iconic WWE debut in 1999, as well as when he earned the trust of Vince McMahon.

Jericho recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," where he discussed in detail about his debut with The Rock, and the behind-the-scenes conversations.

"It was my first show. I'd been to Detroit to watch Sunday Night Heat the night before, just to be around the set, the guys, and everything," he recalled. "We didn't have a rehearsal, which is crazy to think. The Rock and I, and Vince Russo, kinda went to a back area and came up with some ideas. I remember Rock came up with the 'Y2J KY Jelly up your ass,' and the Juventud Guerrera line in there as well. So we just went over it ourselves."

The veteran star also remembered his brief interaction with Vince McMahon backstage, where the former WWE Chairman commented on Jericho's hairstyle, and told him that he would be looking intently at his performance.

"Then I saw Vince, before I had my hair up in a ponytail and had kind of the Billy Goats gruff beard, he looked at my hair, 'Interesting hair.' I said, 'Cheap heat, brother,' or something like that, and he's like, 'Indeed.' I remember asking, 'Is there anything you want me to do?' and he said, 'No, I'll be watching you like a hawk. If there's anything I don't like, I'll tell you,' which, of course, he never told me anything, and I found out afterwards that he didn't like a lot of the things I did, but he never said a word."