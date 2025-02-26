Jake Roberts Says This WWE Hall Of Famer Was 'Scared To Death' Of His Snake

Jake Roberts has named the WWE legend who was "scared to death" of being in the ring with one of his snakes, even threatening to complain to his father if Roberts ever let them near him. Roberts was a recent guest on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, where he revealed that the late Kamala was terrified of snakes and wouldn't want anything to do with them.

"Kamala was the worst. [He was] Scared to death. He came to me and goes, 'Jake, you know, your daddy [Grizzly Smith] and me, we're friends, and if you let that snake out I'm going to tell your daddy," Roberts laughed.

Roberts and Kamala feuded in WWE during the '80s, with Roberts using his snake as part of the storyline to intimidate his opponent.

Kamala wasn't the only wrestler who was justifiably afraid of snakes. Roberts previously recalled that several wrestlers were terrified of them, including the late Roddy Piper, who once pulled a gun on Roberts and warned him that he would kill him if he brought a snake near him. Roberts himself was scared of the reptile, even though it was an important part of his gimmick for the majority of his career. He has revealed in the past that he was even bitten 25-30 times by snakes when handling them, while one almost choked him out.

But not all wrestlers are built the same — some have no fear, whether in the ring or when dealing with snakes. According to Roberts, the late, great Andre the Giant didn't fear them, even when they bit him and their fangs remained attached to his body.