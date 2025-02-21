New WWE Star Ricky Saints Lays Out His Goals For NXT

Ricky Saints, formally known as Ricky Starks in AEW, shocked the wrestling world when he made his "WWE NXT" debut last week just one day after becoming a free agent. Saints had grown frustrated with his creative direction in AEW, and was not granted his release after requesting to be let go from his contract. However, now that he will be featured on weekly television again, Saints spoke about what his current goals are coming into WWE.

"I'm not a big on goals cause they change literally every hour, but I will tell you this, the plan for me is to come in here, show exactly what everybody had been missing for the past 14 years. You should've signed me in 2017, that's what you should have did." Saints said on "Busted Open After Dark."

Starks explained that timing was the reason he didn't become a WWE superstar in 2017, and revealed if not being signed eight years ago was WWE's mistake, or his own.

"It could have been on me for sure, but I can admit to the fact that the person that I was in 2017 is not the person that I am now ... the plan though is to come in here and show exactly why I call myself absolute, why I am who I think I am, and not only that, but to then help out other people, you have to lead by example. So that's going to be main eventing these PLE's, that's going to be winning the NXT Championship."

Starks shared his determination to meet the expectations he's set for himself and voiced his aspirations to take over Netflix and international markets, while collecting on everything he thought he deserved years ago.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.