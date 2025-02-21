The Undertaker Details What To Expect From CM Punk's Appearance On WWE LFG

Last weekend, WWE and A&E debuted a new competition show, called "WWE LFG," chronicling the journey of sixteen hopefuls as they vie for a potential "WWE NXT" contract. Along the way, the competitors will receive guidance from their regular coaches, such as WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Bubby Ray Dudley, as well as special guests, one of whom is former WWE Champion CM Punk. On "Busted Open After Dark," The Undertaker provided insight into Punk's appearance on "WWE LFG."

"He was just enough CM Punk and the right amount of Phil Brooks," Undertaker said. "There was a spark there. You can tell, right? You've noticed with our guests, by the time that we get to the end where we are critiquing and giving our feedback how engaged these special guests are. And you could tell with him, he really enjoyed the time here and he wasn't just going through the motions. He was truly invested, which I feel like most of the guests have been invested in these future greats careers.

"I saw him in a couple of sidebar conversations with some of these kids. He doesn't have to do that," Undertaker added. "He has enough knowledge of where the product has been and where it's going to give them advice that if they're smart enough to listen and take it in, that it will probably be beneficial."

According to an "LFG" preview clip, Punk's involvement on the show will largely be centered on teaching the sixteen hopefuls about the art of the promo, or in Punk's case, the "pipe bomb." "LFG" viewers can also expect to see WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Paul "Triple H" Levesque acting as mentors throughout the show. WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is advertised for a future guest appearance as well.

