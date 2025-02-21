Bully Ray Discusses Randy Orton's Potential Involvement At WWE Elimination Chamber

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," it was announced that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be going one-on-one in an Unsanctioned Match at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada. Zayn begged "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce for the match on Monday, and despite initially rejecting Zayn's request, he reluctantly agreed. It's unknown whether Owens and Zayn's feud will continue into WrestleMania 41, making the outcome of their scheduled contest difficult to predict. That said, "WWE LFG" coach Bully Ray Dudley believes Randy Orton could have implications on the matchup.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully questioned if "The Viper" could be returning at the Elimination Chamber, especially after feuding with Owens this past Fall. However, he remains unsure if Orton will be cheered if he attacks Owens, due to Canadian fans usually showing strong support for wrestlers from their home country.

"If Randy Orton gets involved in a match between Kevin and Sami in Canada, what kind of reaction is that going to get? You think Canadian wrestling fans are going to be pissed off that Randy took Kevin out of the match." Bully said. "Imagine Kevin is beating the s**t out of Sami with a chair on the floor right, and enough is enough and somebody has to do something about it ... he's about to give him the package piledriver on the announce table, Randy Orton's music hits. Randy will get the pop for making that save, but you have to set it up the right way, that people won't be mad that Randy's coming in on a Canadian."

Orton hasn't been seen since November after taking a piledriver from Owens on "WWE Smackdown," which led him to be written off television.

