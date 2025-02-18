WWE Raw GM Adam Pierce Reflects On Unsanctioned Match Signed For Elimination Chamber

Following his Undisputed WWE Championship match with Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens shockingly attacked Sami Zayn on "WWE Raw" when he delivered a package piledriver to his friend, despite Zayn coming to his aid after losing to "The American Nightmare." Owens explained that he blindsided the four-time Intercontinental Champion because he chose to watch Rhodes nearly end his career, instead of helping at the Rumble. Last night, Zayn begged "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce to give him a match with Owens at the Elimination Chamber, and despite Pearce initially refusing to grant Zayn his wish, he eventually caved when the 40-year-old threatened to not leave the ring, and announced an Unsanctioned Match between both men. After "Raw" concluded, Pearce took to social media to reflect on his heated exchange with Zayn, and expressed his concern towards the result of the match.

"Sami is right. I've seen 20+ years of the story he and KO have told. Battles together and in opposition. Championships won. Wars devoid of honor. So it goes again. I've seen how far this can go. I'm afraid of how far this can go. It's not official. It's unsanctioned."

— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 18, 2025

The last time an Unsanctioned Match took place in WWE was when Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly entered battle at NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver in 2021. The match type has become extremely rare in WWE and is usually reserved for blood feuds, making the long-time rivalry between Owens and Zayn a fitting choice for the stipulation.