The Undertaker Details Gunther's Mood-Changing Appearance On WWE LFG

To become a future WWE Superstar, you must put in the hard work and grind to achieve that goal. For 16 aspiring hopefuls, their dream is to become the next talked-about name and brand in WWE. To secure their spot, they must prove themselves on A&E's newest reality series, "WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)," where WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T, and former five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James all work together to teach, train, and mold the next Superstar. With its premiere episode airing last Sunday, the pressure is just starting to mount, as future appearances from other WWE legends like CM Punk, Shawn Michaels, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will either make or break the wrestlers in training. Observing GUNTHER's role in the show during his upcoming appearance, The Undertaker perceived "The Ring General's" pressure as a much-needed wake-up call for his students.

"That was a definitive change, not only in the talent; I don't know if even they got it when he left, they probably just took a deep sigh of relief, but the mood changed amongst the coaches," The Undertaker recalled on "Busted Open." "So, GUNTHER gets there, and it's like, 'Okay, this is their contemporary.' This is somebody they have an opportunity to work with in the future. He cut them zero slack. For me, it was like, you know what, it's time to let loose and be you. I think, honestly...it's going to be the best thing for my team, especially 'cause they needed a wake-up call."

One of the Performance Center prospects in training, Penina Tuilaepa, views herself as the female equivalent of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. She compares her stature to his and aims to replicate all the subtle techniques he uses during his in-ring matches. Soon, we'll see if Tuilaepa can master the same quips as GUNTHER. "WWE LFG" airs every Sunday at 8PM EST.

