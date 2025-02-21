The Rock Posts Image Of Rolex Given To Him By WWE Champion Cody Rhodes: 'It's Time'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to make an appearance on "WWE SmackDown" from New Orleans on Friday and he's continuing to tease his stop up until the last minute. The Rock shared an image of a Rolex watch given to him by Cody Rhodes ahead of their match at WrestleMania 40 on his Instagram, and said in the post "it's time."

"NEW ORLEANS, the Final Boss has arrived," Rock captioned the post, alongside a plane emoji. "This exact Rolex was the gift from our @WWE Champion @americannightmarecody to me, about 5 hours before our Wrestlemania match at WM40. Its time."

Fans wondered if The Rock had given the watch back to Rhodes, as he appeared to put something in the Undisputed WWE Champion's hand when they met face-to-face in the ring following Rhodes' victory on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania. During Rock's appearance on the red brand, he told Rhodes their story was just beginning. However, when he appeared on the "Raw" debut on Netflix, he seemed to squash any lasting beef with "The American Nightmare" by politely acknowledging him in the crowd. The pair then shared a drink backstage while The Rock was livestreaming on his Instagram account.

Rhodes gifted the Rolex watches to The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins ahead of their match on night one of WrestleMania 40. The Rock would go on to pin Rhodes that night, setting up the Bloodline Rules stipulation for night two.