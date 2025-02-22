Backstage Update On When AEW PPVS From 2020-2024 Will Be Available To Stream On MAX

As part of All Elite Wrestling's new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery, the company has started simulcasting their weekly shows on MAX, but that's not all. The entire 2019 tape library was also uploaded to the service on January 1, allowing fans to go back and witness the beginning of AEW in order. This batch included the 2019 pay-per-views, and fans have been wondering if and when the next batch will be coming, and it doesn't look like people will have to wait too long.

According to PWInsider, starting on March 1, AEW's entire pay-per-view will be uploaded to MAX, with every event between 2020 and 2024 being available to stream on demand. It's currently unclear if the events will have a gradual roll out across multiple days, or if they will all be uploaded at the same time, but if every show is uploaded on March 1, AEW fans will have access to all 30 of the company's pay-per-view specials. The rest of AEW's tape library that covers every episode of "AEW Dynamite" from 2020 onwards, as well as every episode of "AEW Collision," and "AEW Rampage" are also expected to be uploaded in batches at a later date, but that date has yet to be announced.

One thing that has not been made clear is the status of the 2025 Revolution pay-per-view, which takes place on March 9. A recent report by Wrestlenomics suggested that AEW's pay-per-view events in 2025 will be streamed on Amazon Prime, but that hasn't been confirmed by either party. However, AEW are looking to have their pay-per-view events available to stream live on MAX at some point in 2025, with AEW President Tony Khan citing that as a big reason why he was so excited to sign the new media rights deal at the end of 2024.