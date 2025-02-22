WWE SmackDown 2/21/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

If this episode is any indication, we are apparently putting Carmelo Hayes in a tag team with The Miz now. This is a stupid idea, created by stupid people, at least one of whom is a former member of D-Generation X. This is why we don't put Road Dogg in creative.

Why is it stupid, you ask? (You don't ask, you already know, but I will tell you anyway.) First of all, the continued misuse of Hayes is the best argument for Paul Levesque being racist since he put Bianca Belair in the tag division, and the latest instance of that misuse is, ironically, putting Hayes in the tag division. To be clear, I love tag team wrestling. Tag team wrestling is better than the wrestling you like. Unfortunately, WWE doesn't feel the same way (and really never have) which is why putting people like Hayes and Belair in the tag division feels like a massive demotion. In a just and sane world, it wouldn't be, but I cannot imagine someone familiar with WWE has a product looking at Hayes getting a washed up 44-year-old tag partner and saying "Yes, this is a positive career move."

Hayes has been wrestling for more than a decade and spent THREE YEARS anchoring "NXT." He was a first round draft pick upon getting called up and immediately had a match with Cody Rhodes, and that is the last time anyone on the blue brand seemingly had an interesting creative idea for him. Pairing him with The Miz does not count as a creative idea — you known somebody backstage just came up with the "Melo Don't Miz" amalgam and they loved it and ran with it, despite not having a direction (welcome to "SmackDown"). With Hayes in dire need of heating, they teamed up with one of the coldest stars on the roster, in the coldest division on the roster, on the coldest show in ... wrestling, I think, at the moment. Like, all of wrestling. Brilliant move.

Friday's tag match involved R-Truth (who admittedly had a hilarious spot where he thought he and Miz were still a team) and LA Knight while more talented wrestlers were nowhere to be found; it had a wonky interference finish like basically every match on this show; and if the Skull-Crushing Finale/Codebreaker combination is going to be a thing, let's hope it looks better in the future. But I'm not counting on it — as far as I'm concerned, Melo Mizzed pretty bad already.

Written by Miles Schneiderman