AEW Star Mercedes Mone Details Experience Hosting Steve Irwin Gala Dinner

Mercedes Mone, following her recent trip to Australia for the AEW Grand Slam show, has reminisced about hosting the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in 2018 alongside a former WWE colleague.

Mone, then a part of WWE and going under the name Sasha Banks, was invited by Titus O'Neil to co-host the event which was held in Beverly Hills, California, in 2018. In a recent edition of her "Mone Mag," she spoke about going to the Australian Zoo, thanking the Irwin family and Dustin Rhodes for organizing. While remembering her experience of hosting the gala dinner in 2018, she thanked O'Neil for inviting her, who she claimed is like a "big brother" and has always "got her back." Mone stated that she was terrified of speaking for an hour at the event, but said that it was a "magical" memory.

"Let me tell you about the incredible experience I had when Titus contacted me about co-hosting the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner with him. I was honestly a bundle of nerves — me, hosting and speaking for a whole hour? Talk about a challenge! But I knew I had to face that fear head-on. This was such an amazing opportunity, and I'm so grateful to Titus," she remembered. "Hosting that event was nothing short of magical. Meeting the Irwins — Bendi, Robert, and Terri was such a heartwarming experience. They radiate charm and kindness, and being around such genuine people was inspiring. And can we talk about the animals? I got to hold snakes and even some bearded dragons! It was wild, but it helped me work on my speaking skills and tackle one of my biggest fears. I'll never forget this opportunity."

The AEW star said that the Irwins were kind hosts, while she also spoke glowingly about the animals she met that night. Mone's trip to Australia was a successful one — not just because of her visit to the zoos, but also because she retained her AEW TBS Championship against Australia's very own Harley Cameron.