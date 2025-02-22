Liv Morgan Names Wrestlers She'd Want To Face In WWE WrestleMania Main Event

Liv Morgan has elevated her status in WWE over the last year or so as a despicable heel who, along with her Judgment Day allies, has run riot on "WWE Raw." Morgan's star has risen significantly and a WrestleMania main event may not be far away for her.

In a recent conversation with "The Rich Eisen Show's No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, she was asked to name five matches she would like to be involved in to main event WrestleMania. Morgan quickly named the first two stars that she would like to face, WWE Hall of Famers Chyna and Trish Stratus. But, she was undecided on the other stars she would like to go toe-to-toe with at "The Show of Shows."

"Well, Chyna's definitely one, I'm going to do Trish," she began. "And then ... hold on let me just go back. I want to be thoughtful here, I don't want to just say stuff. I'm the worst at making decisions, I'm really indecisive. When people are like [we need] quick answers, I'm like, 'That's not me.'"

When the hosts suggested a dream mixed tag team match where she would team with Dominik Mysterio against CM Punk and AJ Lee, she quickly agreed and thanked them for making her job easier. She then named her old rival Rhea Ripley as another possible opponent.

"I was gonna say Rhea. That was gonna be my, you know what, I was going to fall out with Rhea but then I decided to not do it. Rhea [yes, I'd like to face her at WrestleMania]," Morgan said.

The WWE star told the show's hosts that she would name the fifth opponent the next time she appears on their show. Morgan has been in three tag team matches at 'Mania, while her only singles match came against Natalya at WrestleMania 36.