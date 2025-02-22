Jesse Ventura Relaunches The Body Shop Podcast With Guest WWE's Karrion Kross

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura has brought back an oldie but a goodie with the return of his iconic "Body Shop" talk show, but this time, in podcast form. In the description, it states that "The Body Shop," "Showcase[s] game changing wrestlers, creatives, activists, and influencers from the wide ranging worlds of wrestling, cannabis, and pop culture." His goal, as expressed in the introduction of his first podcast, is to "leave politics behind."

That said, the former governor of Minnesota hosted his first guest upon relaunch, who was the former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross. To promote the first episode, which dropped this past Thursday, the color commentator wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Had a wonderful conversation with @realKILLERkross Not only is a supremely talented performer in the ring but he also does quite an impersonation of, well, me. Haha."

Had a wonderful conversation with @realKILLERkross

Not only is a supremely talented performer in the ring but he also does quite an impersonation of, well, me. haha.https://t.co/wmxW401JOl — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 20, 2025

It was a "hell froze over" moment when it was announced, following a warm welcome back from Triple H, that "The Body" had signed a Legends contract with WWE this past fall. He then returned to the commentary table for the revival of Saturday Night's Main Event last December and its second episode in January. Before Kross joined in, Ventura shared a few words about his WWE return: "You guys have been so terrific to me, all the talent. I couldn't ask for more respect. I can't tell you how wonderful the talent is toward me. You know? It's been heartwarming. It's something that I'm so glad I did now. So glad that I've done it. And it's something that I look forward to doing maybe for another year, and I'll turn 75 next year, maybe then they'll frickin' retire me, I don't know [laughs]." "The Body Shop" is available on "Jesse Ventura's Die or Quit" substack.