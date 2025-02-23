Former WWE Star Isla Dawn Posts Eulogy For Her Previous Characters Following Release

Isla Dawn was one of the many Superstars released in WWE's most recent wave of departures and contract non-renewals, and while a WWE release might signify the end of a wrestler's in-ring career, Dawn has recently promised fans that her departure from WWE is just the beginning. Dawn recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a satirical eulogy for her WWE career, and to promise fans that she is "not dead yet."

Dawn's 90 second promo opened with soft piano music and a shot of her lounging on a loveseat. Dawn began to speak over the music, and remarked upon a "sad [fact] of life:" that people often withhold their compliments and emotions until their intended recipient is dead. Dawn mockingly spat out niceties before claiming that, while she did not deserve to be released from WWE, she did need it to jumpstart her passion.

"I was bleeding out; this was the pressure and the gauze," Dawn said. "I was crashing; this was the thing that revived me. My heart stopped on the table, but someone down there sent me back up, knowing that it wasn't quite my time."

Dawn then issued a satirically mournful goodbye to her past wrestling personas, giggles and scoffs scattered in between. She said her goodies to the "White Witch," the "Unholy Enchantress," and to her identity as a two-time tag team champion, before pointing to the camera.

"Don't grieve for me," Dawn commanded. "Isla Dawn is not dead yet."

Dawn is currently underneath a 90-day non-compete clause, and has announced that she will enter free agency in early May. While Dawn has been tight-lipped about her post-WWE plans, fans rallied to support Dawn underneath her post. One X user commented on Dawn's improved character post-WWE release, and many more expressed faith and good wishes for her future endeavors.