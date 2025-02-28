Liv Morgan Recalls 'Oof' Of First Body Slam, Courtesy Of Former WWE Women's Champ

In the present day, Liv Morgan is a ten-year veteran of the squared circle, with two reigns as WWE Women's World Champion under her belt. Back in the later months of 2014, however, Morgan was merely a rookie taking her early steps in a professional wrestling ring, which she previously described as "overwhelming." In a recent interview with "No-Contest Wrestling," Morgan recalled the sensation of receiving her first body slam, courtesy of former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax.

"We were training in the same class when I had started. We were learning body slams and Nia Jax gave me a body slam, my first ever body slam. I just remember being like 'Wow, are they all gonna feel that way?'" Morgan said. "I just was like 'Holy s***, if that's what this feels like every single time...' So yeah, I just remember that just being like a 'oof' moment."

Some fans may expect a pro wrestling ring to feel spongy, with an ability for one to easily bounce off of it. As Morgan explains, though, its structure is actually quite the opposite.

"It's held up by steel posts, layered with planks of wood, and then there is a thin, kind of like styrofoam, thin padding then wrapped with a canvas super tightly to compress it all. It's not bouncy; it's not soft," Morgan said. "If you jump, you're not going to get any additional height. It's a hard floor. There's no give."

10 years after taking her inaugural body slam from Jax, Morgan met "The Irresistible Force" in a champion vs. champion match at WWE's 2024 Crown Jewel event. Morgan ultimately emerged victorious, solidifying herself as the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Women's Champion.

