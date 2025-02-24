Raj Dhesi FKA Jinder Mahal On Possibility Of Joining AEW, Dream Opponents

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal, who now goes by the name Raj Dhesi, has revealed if AEW has contacted him about joining them, while also disclosing a few stars he would love to face.

Dhesi recently spoke to Monopoly Events and was asked if AEW had reached out to him about signing with them. The former WWE Champion stated that he's not received an official offer while going on to explain why he is happy with his current situation at the moment.

"So, on an official level, nobody has [reached out], on, like, a really official level, just because I, myself, at this time, I'm just enjoying myself," he said. "But as far as signing with another major promotion, everything would have to be right. The storyline, the business — it would all have to make sense; everything would have to make sense because I'm in a great spot. I had a great career in WWE, and I'm happy with everything I accomplished. I just filmed a movie last week, so, yeah, I'm just excited to have freedom and just do whatever makes me happy."

He is currently happy with his schedule, stating that he needed a break from the rigors of WWE's packed schedule. Further in the interview, he was also asked a few stars that he would like to face, naming a few WWE and AEW stars as those he would like to share the ring with.

"Will Ospreay ... I always love being a heel, so I'm gonna pick some babyfaces. He's not a babyface but I want to wrestle him — Bronson Reed. I'm a big fan of Bronson Reed, I think he's gonna do big things. Ludwig Kaiser, he's a heel, but one day he's gonna be a very popular babyface. Let's go MJF, I know he's a heel," said Dhesi. "The Maharajah version of me, me in my prime vs. Cody Rhodes."

Dhesi clarified that he had faced Rhodes before but only in a tag team match, and wants to now get in the ring with him for a singles clash.