Logan Paul Comments On WWE Backstage Drama Over Interaction With Tiffany Stratton

WWE star Logan Paul has given more details about his rumored backstage argument with Ludwig Kaiser, after Paul was spotted talking to Kaiser's girlfriend and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, backstage in WWE.

Paul recently had WWE commentator Michael Cole as a guest on his "Impaulsive" podcast, where he told Cole that he asked him to be on the podcast on short notice after Stratton canceled her appearance on the podcast. Cole probed further, asking the former United States Champion about what transpired in the backstage altercation between him and Kaiser. Paul explained what really happened, while also revealing the role long-time WWE executive Michael Hayes played in it.

"I don't even want to feed into this [rumor]. Michael Hayes is the one who started this," said Paul. "I was just telling Tiffany, like a good peer, 'If you ever need advice on how to be a good wrestler or anything' — I know she's the Women's Champion, but I'm the champion of everything — so I was just like, 'Yo, if you want to learn how to do a good moonsault or a better frog splash, I can help you.' Michael Hayes was like, 'Busted. You were flirting with Tiffany,' and I'm like, 'Michael, I'm just being a friendly guy.' Then Ludwig took it wrong and tried to attack me backstage with a chair 'cause he thought I was flirting with his girl. Like, I'm not here to cause drama, bro. I don't want any problems. I'm here to win."

Paul clarified that there is no rivalry with Kaiser and subtly insulted the German star by stating that he only wrestles in big matches, deeming a potential feud with Kaiser as "peanuts." The YouTuber will be a part of a big match at Elimination Chamber as he's one of the six stars in the men's Elimination Chamber match.