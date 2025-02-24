WWE's Big E Details How Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Role Came About

After a March 2022 neck injury left his in-ring career uncertain, Big E began branching out to non-wrestling work, such as WWE broadcasting, scouting, and most recently, voice acting. While appearing on "X-Pod 97," the former WWE Champion explained how his latest role as Bulldozer in the Disney+ animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" came to be, beginning with a direct message from a casting director shortly after his injury occurred.

"I looked up this casting director, saw her name and it looked legit, so I reached back out to her and sort of talked to him from there. But really, it's because of Jeff. I have credit to Jeff Trammell, who I've gotten to know. He has become a great friend with me and also with Johnny Davenport, who's designed my wrestling gear for the last ten plus years, my creative partner, just an incredible human being."

According to Big E, series showrunner Jeff Trammell eventually reached out to him as well, initially with the vision of Big E fulfilling a part for one episode. The behind-the-scenes team was so impressed by Big E's original audition, however, that they later offered him a more extensive role, specifically as Bulldozer. Per IMDB, the WWE star has voiced Bulldozer for six episodes so far.

"I got to thank the team and Marvel so much," Big E said. "They have been such a delight to work with. Every time I get a chance to go into the booth and record, I'm always like "That's it? You don't have any more for me? Can I read another script?' I enjoy breathing life into these characters and the process of that so very much.

