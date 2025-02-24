Nia Jax Reflects On WWE Storyline With Tiffany Stratton

After taking her throne as WWE's 2024 Queen of the Ring, Nia Jax found an ally in Tiffany Stratton, who dubbed herself "The Princess of the Ring." Unfortunately for Jax, this alliance, while long-lived, reached a treacherous ending when Stratton successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on her to claim the WWE Women's Championship in January 2025. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Jax opened up about her storyline with Stratton, which is now heading toward a tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"I love that [time investment]," Jax said. "With our fanbase, they love the action and love watching a wrestling match, but they love sinking their teeth into a really good story. So, I'm honored that me and Tiffy have been able to portray a really good story the fans have loved.

"Obviously, she betrayed me, and I still have to get my lick back. I still have to get my title back, but I'm glad we were able to carry a story out beyond just a couple of weeks. It has been almost a whole year with what we were doing. I think that is what fans relate to."

With the WWE Women's Championship now strapped around her waist, Stratton has attracted a few eyes, four of which belong to Jax and Candice LeRae. This weekend, Jax and LeRae will take on Stratton and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber, which emanates from Stratus' hometown of Toronto. Elsewhere, Stratton has also grabbed the attention of Charlotte Flair, who recently cashed in her 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match win for a title shot against Stratton at WrestleMania 41.