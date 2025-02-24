Why Bully Ray Is Convinced The Rock's WWE SmackDown Visit Was A 'Last-Minute' Call

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his return to "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday, announcing that WWE WrestleMania 42 will take place next year in New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as calling out Cody Rhodes as part of their ongoing rivalry. The announcement of The Rock's presence on "SmackDown" was announced relatively late in the game, with reports emerging that the appearance came together on short notice. Speaking on today's "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why he also believes that to be the case.

"If they knew definitively that he was gonna be on 'SmackDown,' when should they have announced it?" Bully asked. "Monday night 'Raw' is the biggest opportunity you have, because that's your biggest built-in audience. So they didn't know on Monday, or else they would've announced it on Monday."

The scene backstage surrounding The Rock's appearance was reported to be chaotic, further supporting the theory. Bully believes that Johnson's 'SmackDown' segment was organized sometime between Wednesday morning and the announcement of his presence on Thursday night, as the company also didn't promote anything during "WWE NXT."

"This was obviously a last-minute call," Bully said.